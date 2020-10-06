© Alan Diaz/AP

John McAfee, the American founder of McAfee anti-virus software, has been arrested by Spanish police at Barcelona airport.The 75-year-old entrepreneur was wanted by the United States for tax evasion and was detained as he boarded a flight to Turkey, Spanish police say.He is currently in custody near Barcelona awaiting extradition.The arrest comes one day after a US prosecutor issued an indictment against McAfee for failing to declare millions of dollars in revenue from the promotion of (virtual) crypto-currencies, consultancy services, and rights sold for a documentary to be made about his life.The businessman also allegedly hid assets, including real estate, a yacht, and a car, in other people's names.Online court records do not show whether McAfee has a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges, and he has not publicly commented on the charges.John McAfee made a fortune in the 1980s with his eponymous internet antivirus software in the 1980s but has recently become embroiled in numerous controversies.In July 2019, he was released from detention in the Dominican Republic, after he and five others were suspected of traveling on a yacht carrying high-caliber weapons, ammunition, and military-style gear.