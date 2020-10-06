Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton previously alleged she was traumatized daily at the Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she was enrolled for 11 months at age 17. The boarding school has said that it was 'originally opened in 1971' and 'was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.'
Hilton claimed in her recent documentary, 'This Is Paris,' that she was abused for 11 months.

Paris Hilton is calling for the Provo Canyon School (PCS) -- where the socialite alleges she was abused while she was enrolled as a teen -- to be shut down.

The former "Simple Life" star shared never-before-heard details of what she allegedly endured in her new documentary "This is Paris," as well as in an interview with People magazine last month. Hilton claimed she was traumatized daily at the Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she was enrolled for 11 months at age 17.

Provo Canyon School previously responded to People magazine's original report, telling Fox News in a statement at the time: "Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."

Provo Canyon School did not immediately respond to Fox News' request seeking additional comment.

Now, the hotel heiress and pop culture phenomenon is calling for the facility to be shut down in a new video shared on her YouTube Channel on Monday.

"I was abused at Provo Canyon School," Hilton, dressed in a sharp white blazer, claimed in the video, which is titled: "SHUT DOWN PROVO CANYON SCHOOL."