Hilton claimed in her recent documentary, 'This Is Paris,' that she was abused for 11 months.Paris Hilton is calling for the Provo Canyon School (PCS) -- where the socialite alleges she was abused while she was enrolled as a teen -- to be shut down.The former "Simple Life" star shared never-before-heard details of what she allegedly endured in her new documentary "This is Paris, " as well as in an interview with People magazine last month.Provo Canyon School did not immediately respond to Fox News' request seeking additional comment."I was abused at Provo Canyon School," Hilton, dressed in a sharp white blazer, claimed in the video, which is titled: "SHUT DOWN PROVO CANYON SCHOOL."