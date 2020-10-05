A great philosopher once observed that the destruction of words is a beautiful thing. I can't remember her name, but I'm pretty sure she must have been a social justice activist of the most pioneering kind.I was thrilled to see that TED — the company that runs all those online lectures — has decided henceforth to use "womxn" rather than the outdated word "women". This is because "women" excludes non-cisgender people.By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's heads and achieve our woke utopia.Some so-called "feminists" have argued that by scrapping the word "women" from the language we are attempting to erase their identity. But we've already decided that there is no such thing as a "woman", so what exactly is it that we're meant to be erasing? We're fighting for equality and empowerment here, so these Terf bitches need to shut their rancid mouths and do as they're told.Oh, and if anyone ever asks you how to pronounce "womxn", just spit in their face. They deserve it. Also, the sound of phlegm being violently projected is pretty close to the correct pronunciation.