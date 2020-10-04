Take that, conspiracy theorists! Now Trump has the 'rona! So when your 74-year-old, obese, out-of-shape God Emperor dies of the COVID, even you crazy anti-maskers will swallow the COVID fear porn and submit to the Great Reset, right?
(The true believers aren't worried, though. Apparently when you spell "well" with a capital I, it means you're using 18-dimensional Candyland to actually win the presidential (s)election from your hospital bed . . . or something.)
But while the world was distracted by the latest round of "who's got the cooties" they might have missed this headline:
COVID-19 Fatality Rate "Worst Miscalculation" in Human History - PhD Student in Epidemiology
You could be forgiven for having missed this little doozy when it dropped five weeks ago, but let's take a moment to examine it, shall we?
The story focuses on Ronald B. Brown of the School of Public Health and Health Systems at the University of Waterloo, who published a paper in Cambridge Press' Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness journal this past August arguing that Anthony Fauci's testimony to Congress on March 11 of this year was not just misleading, but downright disastrous.
Long story short: Brown contends that Fauci's testimony confused case fatality rate and infection fatality rate leading to the "miscalculation" that the novel coronavirus was ten times deadlier than the average flu.
Brown reached out to a number of media outlets about this, seemingly the biggest story of the year, but he only received one response. That response came from John C.A. Manley, an independent Canadian journalist fighting the mainstream COVID narrative at MuchAdoAboutCorona.ca. As Brown told Manley about his paper: "The manuscript cites the smoking-gun, documented evidence showing that the public's overreaction to the coronavirus pandemic was based on the worst miscalculation in the history of humanity, in my opinion. My manuscript underwent an intensive peer-review process."
Tellingly, Brown adds: "You [Manley] are the first media guy who has responded to my invitation."
Some might protest that Brown is an outlier. A crank. A fringe wingnut who doesn't know what he's talking about. But anyone who levels such an accusation is just being willfully ignorant.
Brown's assessment lines up with literally thousands of doctors, epidemiologists and microbiologists who have been screaming from the rafters that this entire lockdown fiasco is an anti-scientific disgrace that is itself leading to untold death and destruction, both direct (those dying of untreated non-COVID related medical conditions) and indirect (those losing their livelihoods due to the lockdowns).
These dissenting doctors include:
- The 12 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic identified by off-guaridan.org this past March.
- The 10 MORE Experts Criticising the Coronavirus Panic identified by the same publication a few days later.
- The 500 physicians who signed an open letter to the White House warning that the lockdowns themselves are a "mass casualty event" of greater significance than the pandemic.
- The 500 physicians who signed a separate open letter stating that "there is no medical justification for any emergency policy anymore."
Now, there are two types of people in this world: People who hear that this entire year of coronavirus craziness and lockdown lunacy has been the result of the "worst miscalculation in human history" and get apoplectic with rage, and people who hear the same thing, shrug their shoulders, and go back to their socially-distanced day.
Scratch that. Actually, there are three types of people. The third are the ones who mentally replace the word "miscalculation" with "deliberate lie." Because, as those third types know, this is not a "miscalculation". The gaggle of "health experts" and epidemiologists who have seemingly dictated public policy since this scamdemic began did not (whoopsie!) make a little boo-boo when running the (erroneous) coronavirus statistics through their (flawed) computer models.
No. They deliberately lied in order to whip the public into hysteria over an imaginary bogeyman.
It doesn't matter what Nobel prize winners or (formerly) acclaimed epidemiologists or scientific researchers come out and warn about the meaningless tests and the overblown models and the deadliness of the lockdowns themselves.
It doesn't matter whether the politicians who are pimping this medical martial law takeover acknowledge that it's all political theatre when they think the cameras aren't rolling or practice "lockdowns for thee, not for me" and "hairstylists for me, not for thee."
It doesn't matter because this isn't about truth. This isn't a "miscalculation." The proponents of the coronascam are not well-meaning billionaire philanthropists just doing their level best to save the world.
This is an agenda. The switch has been flipped and all the preparations for this type of hysteria that have been laid out in the past decade (swine flu, Ebola, zika) are being put into practice.
The Great Reset is not the result of a "miscalculation." It is the most calculated event in human history. And don't let the lying media tell you otherwise.