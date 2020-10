© Kai Robert Caspar



In the gloom of subterranean tunnels, chonky little mole-rats build their nests, tucked safely away, deep inside the earth. Strangely, one species always carefully builds these nests in the south-eastern part of their den.Why they do this remains unclear, but even in total darkness, it seems,We've long known animals like birds can sense magnetic fields , and recently discovered dogs navigate via them too . But the biological mechanisms behind this sense - and how it might function in mole-rats - are still very much a mystery.A recent theory suggestsThis sense of Earth's magnetic field works independent of light, and is affected by, explain researchers from the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany. They've been studying Ansell's mole-rat (Fukomys anselli) to learn more about how this sensory mystery works.Ansell's mole-rat is a highly cooperative social species that lives in colonies of around 10 individuals and builds the longest known tunnel of any (non-human) mammal . They may even be friendly with their neighbours, with some colonies linked by joining tunnels.