© Bernard Barron/AFP/Getty



"We want to avoid a concentration and a new gathering point in Calais. In my view, this is above all an operation to give people a safe haven. The migrants are living in this forested area in extremely difficult conditions. It was important to get the migrants out before ... the winter period."

"No violence was used by the police. We were told we had to leave our tents and sleeping bags behind and could just take our bags with us. Now there are 16 asylum seekers on the bus with a driver and four police officers. We have not been told where they are taking us."

"The 11 of us who were abandoned in the street in Spain have pledged to stay together. We are all on the bus together. All of us want to reach the UK. Wherever they take us now we will still try to find a way to reach the UK. Even if they take us as far as the moon we will still try to reach the UK. I have two brothers there and I want to be with them."

"It is like the authorities think we are animals and they are taking us from one farm to another. There are people in the Jungle from African countries, from Syria, from Yemen, from Iran and from Kurdistan. I don't know where they will all end up."

French police havefrom where thousands of people have sought to cross the Channel to reach British shores.The operation to clear the makeshift camp, which was home to about 700 people, began shortly before sunrise on Tuesday. It was the biggest such operation sincewas broken up four years ago.Several thousand people have attempted the perilous crossing this year, often paying people-smugglers to help them traverse one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in overloaded rubber dinghies.The British government has called the high numbers who made the illegal crossing this summer unacceptable. France says it has stepped up patrols.Many of those trying to make it to the UK are from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria and countries in Africa, fleeing poverty, persecution or war.Louis Le Franc, the government's top official for the northern Pas-de-Calais department, said at the scene:A man who was in the Calais camp told the Guardian police officers arrived at about 7am,The man said they were still on the bus after three hours. He was one of a group of 11 Syrian people who were forcibly removed from the UK by the Home Office and sent to Spain this month, because all had previously been fingerprinted there.He said he and his 10 friends were upset about the way they had been moved around Europe and dumped in and then removed from one European city after another.