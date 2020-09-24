© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn



On Monday, the ministry submitted a draft bill to stop the use of encryption protocols in Russia, including DoH (DNS over HTTPS) and DoT (DNS over TLS), both of which aim to increase privacy and prevent eavesdropping on users.Modern technology, such as DoH and DoT, makes it much harder to restrict access to websites by hiding the URL and hostname. With newer encryption, it's simply not enough to just block the website's address.In recent years, Russia's federal censor Roskomnadzor has had trouble blocking resources on its blacklist. In 2018, the ministry famously tried to stop access to the application Telegram, blocking millions of IPs, including those owned by Amazon and Google. Despite their best efforts, Telegram was still accessible in Russia. The ineffective ban was eventually lifted in 2020.