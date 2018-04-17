© Kirill Kallinikov / Sputnik

Russia's telecommunications watchdog is banning millions of IP addresses in an attempt to enforce a court-ordered block of messenger app Telegram. Its own website has been brought down by a DDoS attack in apparent retaliation.Telegram says that since it offers end-to-end encryption to users, submitting to the FSB demand would have required an overhaul of the entire service.The task of enforcing the court order in Russia fell to Roskomnadzor (RKN), the telecommunication watchdog authorized to order internet providers in Russia to blacklist online addresses. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov remained defiant and said his company will take measures to avoid the blocks.Lawyers representing Telegram filed an appeal against the Tagansky Court ruling on Tuesday to immediately block the messaging app in Russia. Attorney Pavel Chikov has posted a scan of the papers filed to the Moscow city court on his Telegram channel.On Monday, an apparent internet war ensued between RKN and Telegram, which turned to tech giants such as Amazon and Google to route traffic through alternative servers. The service was briefly disrupted in Russia, but by Monday evening Russian users reported a significant improvement.In addition, it demanded that Google and Apple suspend the Telegram app from their app stores in Russia.Amid the dragnet blocking by RKN, some people and companies, including Telegram competitor Viber, complained online that the measures affected other services which used Amazon and Google infrastructure. Roskomnadzor said it followed up on the reports and found them to be untrue.RKN said it thwarted both. However, its website rkn.gov.ru was unavailable at the moment of writing. The watchdog said a third DDoS attack was launched against the website on Tuesday afternoon.