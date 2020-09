© Getty

Americans aren't just fleeing liberal strongholds like California, Chicago and New York in droves. We are moving politically, too. As I often find myself caught in the crossfire of the culture wars, I also find myself at the crossroads of this migration.I even heard from a guy who hasn't voted since Nader but is coming out to support Trump.(Allow me to clarify something I should have made clear in my previous column: I will be voting down ballot.)I recognize the limitations of anecdotal evidence. But reading hundreds of emails, one starts to see patterns.Over and over again I hear the same story. People were locked up for months on end. They socially distanced and gave up working in order to 'flatten the curve'. They missed funerals, weddings, graduations, school and seeing loved ones die. Then came the protests in response to police brutality and for a moment, it seemed like America was united against the police.For many former Democrats,They began listening to independent journalists and, more importantly, seeking out the source material itself. One man wrote: 'I started to notice how a lot of what he [Trump] would say the media would take out of context or frame in a negative way.We shouldn't underestimate either, the effect of what I call 'micro-cancellations'. These are the small fallings-out that have happened in friend groups, social circles and families across America in the wake of 2016.I thought perhaps after Hillary's loss the left would learn that bullying people, tone-policing and punishing people for wrongthink only turns people off. Oh, how wrong I was. In fact, the left reinforced its bubble, doubled down on calling everyone a bigot who didn't agree with it or dared to question its logic, facts or opinions, and kicked anyone right of Bernie out of the party.The woke purity tests went mainstream. Out of a desire to go viral or appear virtuous on social media, fellow citizens are snitching on one another and publicly humiliating each other This is why, despite his personality flaws, many believe Trump is still the lesser of two evils. The thing Trump has going against him is himself. He is incapable of 'rising to the occasion'. He can't transcend his baser instincts because that's exactly who he is. One conservative voting for Biden said something that stuck with me. He explained that he couldn't vote for Trump and look in the mirror and pretend that character matters.In many ways, Trump is a black light revealing the human excrement that stains all our institutions, our politicians, our media and our souls. He's revealed what's always been there; we just couldn't see it. Trump doesn't inspire us to strive for our ideals. He instead gives everyone permission to be the worst versions of themselves. Even people holding their noses and voting for Trump because they like what he's done 'on paper' express disgust and exhaustion with his constant drama, bullying, hypocrisy, blatant lying, cozying up to QAnon and ass-kissing of dictators. They describe him as a 'bad and selfish person' or 'the biggest piece of shit ever'.One man summed up the internal struggle people are echoing quite succinctly: 'I'm voting for the most corrupt, self-serving politician I've ever seen because the other side won't stand up against violence, Marxism and race-baiting. I feel like I'm drowning and, in order to keep from going under, I've had to throw my arms around a giant, floating turd.'