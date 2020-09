© Reuters/Al Diaz; Reuters/Maria Alejandra Cardona (file photos)

I will not allow this kind of violence to occur here in Florida.

Driver is NOT liable for injury or death caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for a harsh crackdown on violent and "disorderly" protests, proposing a bill that would bring steep penalties for rioting. Critics insist the law is a "fascist" ban on free expression.The Republican governor introduced the new law during a Monday press conference - the Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act - which, if passed by the state legislature, would make participation in "disorderly assemblies" a third-degree felony, among other measures.Though DeSantis argued the law would act as a strong deterrent against rioting and violence amid months of chaotic protests against police brutality,One critic suggested the bill was merely a ploy to "distract" from the governor's "disastrous covid response," also observing that it proposes charges related to racketeering for protest organizers.The American Civil Liberties Union also blasted the proposed legislation as "undemocratic," saying its primary effect would be to "silence, criminalize, and penalize Floridians who want to see justice for Black lives lost to racialized violence and brutality at the hands of law enforcement."One supporter even called on the governor to "make sure all the [district attorneys] in all 67 districts in Florida stand firm and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," pointing to a number of other cities around the US where local prosecutors have declined to pursue charges for protesters.So far, over 100 people have been arrested in Orlando in connection to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, which have gripped scores of American cities since the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement in May.More recent demonstrations over the police killing of Salaythis Melvin in August saw protesters blocking the roadways, which the new law would make a felony offense.