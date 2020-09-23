Coronet Peak is in the midst of a three-day spring snow storm with 15cm of fresh snow on Tuesday morning.

The 'hottest year ever' is a lie.

Short term variations, local record hots and colds, don't mean much, that's just weather. What matters is long term global trend lines over decades, centuries, millennia, eons, epochs.

Expanded record of temperature change since the end of the last glacial period

The only 'normal' in climate is constant change

Some places are hotter than average and some places are cooler than average on any particular day (I don't use 'normal' because the only 'normal' in climate is constant change).

temperature

Average global temps In the 1880s: 56.7 F.
1920s to 1980s: 57.2 F.
Circa 2000 to 2010: 58.1 F.

These are not 'hot' temps. Below 60 degrees F most people start putting on sweaters and jackets. At 58 degrees F in your living room you're probably gonna turn up the heat! It is a good temp for longer term wine storage.
