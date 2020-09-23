The 'hottest year ever' is a lie.Expanded record of temperature change since the end of the last glacial periodThe only 'normal' in climate is constant changeSome places are hotter than average and some places are cooler than average on any particular day (I don't use 'normal' because the only 'normal' in climate is constant change).These are not 'hot' temps. Below 60 degrees F most people start putting on sweaters and jackets. At 58 degrees F in your living room you're probably gonna turn up the heat! It is a good temp for longer term wine storage.______________________Source of graph (I [Robert] added the red arrow):Thanks to Ray Kraft for these links