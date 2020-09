The city of Seattle has hired an ex-pimp at a $150,000 a year salary as the new "Street Czar," Andre Taylor.According to KOMO news , "...under the terms of the year-long contract, the city will pay Taylor and his group, called Not This Time, $150,000" for their services.According to the Las Vegas Sun , during Taylor's trial on pimping chargesTaylor was featured in the 1999 documentary American Pimp which examined "pimping subculture," and is known to have bragged about impregnating the young girls he pimped.Seattle officials and the local media call Taylor a "civic activist" in large part because his brother, Che Taylor, was killed by police in 2016 during an attempted arrest for drug possession The shooting was ruled lawful when a gun was found at the scene. Che Taylor had been previously convicted of rape and robbery and had multiple outstanding warrants. Activists in Seattle continue to demand justice.After the shooting, Andre Taylor formed the group " Not This Time " which seeks to "engage with local community members, the families of those who have lost their loved ones to police shootings, and those who work inside the system, to demand more police accountability and safer communities."Taylor and Not This Time were the driving force behind anti cop initiative 940 and led mass "demonstrations" downtown in the wake of the death of George Floyd."So don't just leave," Taylor told the activists, according to the Seattle Times, "leave with something." He also counseled them to register nonprofits and set up websites to advance their cause."You gotta get something," he said. "Let me make that happen for you, and then I can bring that back to you. I don't know, we'll ask for $2 million. They might give us $1 million, but let's ask for it. Because the reason why we're holding that space is not only for George Floyd but for the millions of George Floyds."In response to criticism of Taylor's contract hiring the mayor's spokesperson Kelsey Nyland said Thursday "Not This Time was one of the many community organizations working with the City on Capitol Hill."Taylor was involved in the closed meetings where Mayor Durkan allegedly negotiated payouts for various groups in the CHOP including $100,000,000, unused city facilities and more that the Mayor announced after the dismantling of CHOP.