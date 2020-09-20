dead sea ions
183 sea lions have been found dead this month in Comondú

More dead sea lions have turned up in the same area where 137 sea lions washed up on the beach earlier this month in Baja California Sur.

In San Juanico, Comondú, the bodies of 21 sea lions were discovered last week, some clinging to life before bleeding out from their snouts.

This brings the number of dead sea lions to 183 this month alone, BCS Noticias reports.

The fishermen who discovered the bodies say there were no marks from nets or boat propellers, so no official cause of death has been determined.

A total of 351 loggerhead turtles have also been found dead from January to June this year in the same area, more than in all of 2019, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Mexican Center for Environmental Law report.

The non-profit organizations say that under Mexican regulations, if more than 90 turtles die commercial fishing with gillnets and longlines must be suspended for the rest of the year.

Last year 331 loggerhead turtles, 10 dolphins, 15 sea lions, 131 black sea turtles, eight olive ridley turtles and six whales were found dead on beaches along the Gulf of Ulloa.