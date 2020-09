© Stand News



A Hong Kong priest says he is ready to fly to Taiwan to discuss the surrender of a fugitive murder suspect whose case helped trigger last year's extradition bill crisis and mass protests.Chan Tong-kai is accused of murdering his girlfriend Amber Poon during their holiday on the island in 2018, when he was aged 19, before flying back to Hong Kong.Because Taiwan and Hong Kong have no extradition treaty Chan could not be returned to the country and. He has been free since his release on October 23 last year after serving 18 months in jail.Chief Executive Carrie Lam, which would also have allowed extradition to mainland China. Mass protests against the bill turned into a city-wide pro-democracy campaign and convulsed Hong Kong for months.The priest, Reverend Peter Koon, has said he will head to Taiwan as soon as coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted to discuss details of Chan's surrender.Koon said. Taiwan has imposed border restrictions since March and only allows the entry of business travellers.Koon said he would fly to Taiwan and discuss details of the case with lawyers after the border is re opened.Chiu Chui-cheng, spokesman for Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, said Thursday the key factors in the case were the Hong Kong government's sense of responsibility and whether Chan truly wishes to surrender.He told reporters at the press briefing that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of Taiwan's National Police Agency has set up a single window for communication with Hong Kong police regarding the present case.Lam last year had urged legislators to pass the bill to "plug loopholes" before Chan was released after serving his money-laundering sentence.Taiwan in response said it did not intend to seek Chan as a suspect in the murder case if Hong Kong passed what it called a politically motivated extradition bill. But Taipei said it was willing to provide assistance.