. . . not situated in the Beltway and not driving Washington's daily narrative. . . while the reporters at the Times were ever conscious of their status in the top echelon. . . Careers could be made by wars. It was equally true that wars could be made by careerists, including those in newsrooms.

Feith, whose father had been a committed Zionist and whose grandparents had been murdered in concentration camps, was an ardent supporter of Israel and believed Saddam to be that country's greatest foe.

Though the decision was finally his and only his to make, it will never be known what George W. Bush's course of action would have been if, during the spring, summer, and fall months of 2002, even one member of his administration had tested his professed receptiveness to an argument against war.

How the Bush Administration Took America Into IraqBy Robert DraperPenguin Press, 480 pp., $30Robert Draper is a veteran journalist and a staff reporter at the New York Times magazine. He has just published a comprehensive look at how the U.S. decided to invade Iraq in 2003. His stunning, thorough account is. So why did the New York Times Book Review assign only an 11-paragraph review , which it? Especially as Draper's study is not only historically indispensable, but is also an up-to-date warning that the U.S. could be tricked into a war with Iran, with some of the same culprits responsible?Quite possibly, Times editors were embarrassed by Draper's Chapter 17, "Truth and the Tellers," which is a brilliant dissection of. Draper points out that Times reporter Judith Miller, who was eventually professionally disgraced for reporting false stories about Iraq's (non-existent) weapons of mass destruction leaked by pro-war Bush officials, was actually something of a scapegoat.Draper notes that Miller "was certainly not responsible for the [articles] written by her colleagues that the Times editors decided not to publish."He writes that the poor coverage was not universal.But the Knight-Ridder papers wereHow much of a role did Israel, or pro-Israel neoconservatives, play in the rush toward invasion? Draper points out thatRight after the September 11, 2001 attacks,. Draper explains:Draper reports that. His father's Secretary of State, Jim Baker, had warned: "The only one who could protect him would be (Secretary of State Colin) Powell. But Powell doesn't know his own strength. He's the good soldier." And Bush Junior himself had told British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw thatBut Douglas Feith and other neoconservative zealots were not the ultimate deciders. Draper concludes that, for a complex mix of motivations that also included his compulsion to strike back somewhere after September 11, and because he blamed Saddam Hussein for (allegedly) planning to assassinate his father back in 1993.Draper put it diplomaticallyThe high-level cowardly group-think prompted some astonishing incompetence. At least the idea that Iraq would turn out to have hidden weapons of mass destruction was plausible, if not backed by any proof. But the invaders made ridiculous mistakes that ended up being lethal. First, the majority of Bush's advisers decided that an exile named Ahmad Chalabi should lead the new Iraq after Saddam was overthrown, (and a surprising number of journalists joined the Chalabi fan club).It got worse. Draper reports in detail how the Bush administration's invadersWithin weeks, they replaced their first pro-consul, Jay Garner — with L. Paul (Jerry) Bremer, a bureaucrat who, Draper points out dryly, "had no work experience in the Middle East." Bremer promptly made the fatal decision to disband the Iraqi army — "in one fell swoop putting 350,000 armed Iraqi men out of work."So far, 4,583 American service men and women, and at least 288,000 Iraqi people, have paid with their lives for the Bush administration's incompetence.The Iraq tragedy is relevant today. On September 14, Donald Trump made up a new threat from Iran, and tweeted: "Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met by an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!" Trump sounds unhinged — until you recall that just this January, he provocatively ordered the assassination of Iran's General Qasem Soleimani — and got little resistance from either the mainstream U.S. press or the foreign policy establishment. Cowardly group-think didn't end with Iraq.