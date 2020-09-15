Coronet Peak is in the midst of a three-day spring snow storm with 15cm of fresh snow on Tuesday morning.

Skiers and snowboarders booking flights to Queenstown could be in for a cracker weekend with the region in the midst of a three-day snow storm.

Treble Cone had up to 40 centimetres of fresh snow dumped at the saddle on Monday night while Coronet Peak and Cardrona skifields​ had 15cm.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said more snow was forecast.

Wednesday would bring showers and snow down to 1200 metres, and cold air would drop the snow level to 700m on Thursday, he said.

The weather would clear on Friday and stay fine throughout the weekend, he said.

Cardrona and Treble Cone general manager Bridget Legnavsky said snow conditions were fantastic for this time of year.