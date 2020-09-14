A growing number of birds in southern New Mexico that have mysteriously died have wildlife experts scratching their heads."It appears to be an unprecedented and a very large number," said Martha Desmond, a professor at NMSU's Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Ecology. "It's very difficult to put a finger on exactly what that number is, but I can say it would easily be in the hundreds of thousands of birds."Desmond is working with a group of wildlife experts from the Bureau of Land Management, NMSU and White Sands Missile Range to get to the bottom of why they've been seeing a sudden uptick in deaths."What is odd is the fact that we're seeing this occur beforehand and we're seeing it occur since then," Desmond said.Environmental conditions like droughts could have also played a part in the deaths."It can be related to some of the drought conditions."On the missile range we might in a week find, get a report of less than half a dozen birds," said Trish Butler, a wildlife biologist at White Sands Missile Range.People can help wildlife officials by reporting any groups of dead birds on the iNaturalist app."If people can, we would ask that they collect the birds, use gloves or a bag to pick it up," Desmond said. "We don't advocate touching the birds with their hands. Bag them, double bag them and put them in the freezer."