Russia has sent out the initial batches of the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine to all parts of its vast territory, as authorities test the delivery system of the much-needed drug.The formula is expected to be delivered on Monday, said Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.Murashko said, explaining thatAs well as testing the efficacy and safety of the vaccine itself, the government believes it is paramount to ensure the efficient distribution to citizens, especially to those at high risk.While three-quarters will receive the jab, another quarter will be given a placebo. On Wednesday, Moscow's Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova announced that"Clinical trials have begun in Moscow," Murashko said, adding that the ministry had also createdthroughout the lengthy trial period.On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country had registered the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, namedThe vaccine's development process has been criticized by some Western countries for its supposedly unsafe rapid development and improper testing. However, earlier this month, the respected