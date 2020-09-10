© Gage Skidmore
Just like in 2016, many of President Trump's strongest supporters are staying quiet about their Election Day pick, likely misleading pollsters and the media about the state of the presidential race.
In the latest Rasmussen Reports
survey of the silent supporters, the pollster said, "Trump voters appear to be hiding their vote again this election cycle."
The report said that 17% of likely voters who "strongly approve" of Trump "are less likely to let others know how they intend to vote in the upcoming election."
In 2016, when Trump was under attack in the media, and especially after then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said his supporters belonged in a "basket of deplorables," many also stayed quiet about supporting Trump.
That likely led some pollsters to get the race wrong and played a role in the media blowing it, too.
Rasmussen Reports said it made adjustments in its formula and, in the end, got the percentage of Clinton's popular vote nearly perfect, a point it bragged on
in its new analysis. The report said:
"At this time in the 2016 election cycle with Trump already being regularly bashed by the media, Republicans were similarly less forthcoming about how they intended to vote, and pollsters, with the exception of Rasmussen Reports and a couple others, completely missed Trump's surprise victory."
Still, most Trump supporters are willing to talk up the president. The poll said that 59% of those who "strongly approve" of Trump are more likely to tell others whom they will vote for. It's higher for those who don't like Trump, with 66% saying they would share their vote.
The report added:
"Again this cycle, the quietest voters are those not affiliated with either major political party. Twenty-one percent (21%) say they are less likely to let others know how they intend to vote; 45% are more likely to tell."
Comment:
A sampling of comments from Trump supporters
'back then in 2015' indicating why they would vote for President Trump:
Trump Knows It's All a Joke--"Many are right; it's not about trusting Trump; it's a collective middle finger to the establishment... Trump isn't stupid, he gets it. He knows the more outrageous, the better."
Trump is a Gamble Worth Taking--"I am of the belief that he is conceited and arrogant enough to avoid failing in front of the world at all cost."
Trump is Jay Gatsby--"Is it not better to place your chips on hopes and dreams rather than certain nightmares? Those of us who buy Trump's vision, nearly to the point of blind trust, are loudly professing our disgust with the current immoral situations that taint and threaten our blueprint of the American dream."
Trump Has Consistently Championed Protectionism--"On the two primary issues as to why I'm supporting Mr. Trump he has remained stunningly consistent."
Trump Put Illegal Immigration Front and Center--"We have horrendous problem with illegal aliens, sanctuary cities & crimes."
Trump is Not Rehearsed--"What you see is what you see, all the cards are on the table."
Trump's Nature is to Make the Best Deals Possible--"While Trump may very well have his own best interests at heart it's ok: his best interest is our best interest and that best interest is our property values and our economy. When our economy tanks, his property values go DOWN! If anyone would be interested in saving our country, it would be someone whose salary is directly tied to the value of the country we call the USA!"
As Trump has embodied their expectations, 'Trumpers' then
will stay true to him now
. Given the plandemic, social distancing, the seclusion and mask mandates, cities across America in riot, the insane and incendiary rhetoric from the left...little wonder that Red voters are reluctant to express their choices - perhaps a smart move all considering.
