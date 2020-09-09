Society's Child
'Like token blacks': Diamond and Silk offered $150,000 to ditch Trump
Paul Bedard
Washington Examiner
Mon, 17 Aug 2020 18:17 UTC
The duo, often seen with Trump in the White House and on the campaign trail, said that the offer treated them as if "we were token blacks," and they never considered it.
"Token blacks do what they're told to do. We're Diamond and Silk. We're not token blacks, and we don't owe anybody anything," wrote Diamond.
"You got that right," said Silk, adding, "No amount of money would have stopped us from stumping for Donald J. Trump."
Diamond and Silk, born a year apart as Lynnette and Rochelle Hardaway, exploded on the internet with their videos in support of Trump and conservative activism. In their new book Uprising: Who the Hell said You Can't Ditch and Switch? the two tell their life story and analyze current events, including the Black Lives Matter movement.
In a chapter provided to Secrets in advance of Tuesday's release of the book from Regnery Publishing, they revealed the $150,000 bribe attempt for the first time, and they suggested that it was racially motivated.
"It's the stereotype that if a black person is doing something, they must be getting paid for it. What they didn't realize is that we knew what the Democrats were about. We knew how the Left operated. We weren't accepting any of it," wrote Diamond.
"None of it. We didn't tell anybody about this. We didn't make it public. We're talking about it right now in our book so that y'all will know what Diamond and Silk have gone through and all of the different things that have come our way, but we continue to stand strong," added Silk.
Protest against lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, 5 September 2020
Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.
- Voltaire
Recent Comments
Snowing ash. But that doesnt count
I wish it would snow here now, my whole area is burning. Everyone being evacuated
Malden, a small town near Rosalia, 100 miles south of Spokane, is 80% destroyed.
The first time I've ever even quasi agreed with that toady lickspittle, "people living on the ground need proper policing," I dare say that...
The first time I've ever even quasi agreed with that toady lickspittle, "people living on the ground need proper policing," I dare say that...