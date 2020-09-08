© Reuters



French police have arrested a man on suspicion of mutilating horses after a string of attacks.The man was detainedin the Yonne department of central France, according to a police source who asked not to be named.Authorities have been at a loss to explain the attacks.Security forces believe, and there has been speculation that they could be motivated by a satanic rite or an internet cult.The Yonne authorities were helped in constructing the suspect's likeness by the testimony of Nicolas Demajean, a stable manager whose premises were attacked in August. Demajean was injured after seeking to confront the two attackers, who cut two ponies with knives and mutilated another horse.The suspect was arrested in the Haut-Rhin department of eastern France.Over the weekend, French police were hunting for two suspects in the Côte-d'Or region of eastern France after a stable owner reported an intrusion on his premises and an injury to one horse.A 40-strong team of gendarmes backed up by police dogs and a helicopter were sent to the scene but found no culprits.