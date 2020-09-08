© Sputnik/Russian Foreign Ministry/Getty Images/Stephanie Loos



The alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny could see Berlin cancel the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and press the EU to consider other sanctions against Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said.In an interview published on Sunday by Bild, a popular pro-American Berlin tabloid, Maas said:He conceded that stopping the almost-completed pipeline would also harm German and broader European business interests, pointing out that theThe minister also threatened the Kremlin with broader EU sanctions if it doesn't help to clarify what happened "in the coming days."Meanwhile,with Berlin in relation to the situation with Navalny. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Sunday that she believes it's actually the Germans who are dragging their feet, having failed to provide any evidence of poisoning.Zakharova also noted thatso far. "If Berlin needs operational efficiency, it is the German side that needs to show this operational efficiency," she said.Maas responded to Moscow's call by sayingcalling Zakharov's complaints a "smokescreen."However, he admitted that the information relevant to the case has not been passed to the Russian side as "investigations are still ongoing" at Berlin's Charite clinic where Navalny is being treated. He repeated his call on Moscow to investigate the incident with Navalny. "It has not been done up to now," the minister said.Maas also stressed that the use of a chemical warfare agent constitutes a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention:The Free Democratic Party suggested that a temporary moratorium be imposed on construction works until things are sorted out. However, Chairman of the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and EnergyOn Saturday,One of the signatories, Anna Fotyga - a former Polish foreign minister - tweeted: "We don't want to allow Russia to benefit from the proceeds of energy export to the EU in order to finance its aggressive policies."However, Fotyga's statement has little basis in fact.In practice, the new pipeline just means Poland & Ukraine will get less money for transit fees. The benefit to Germany is separating supplies from often volatile political situation in Eastern Europe.Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk on August 20 after his health deteriorated rapidly during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was placed in an induced coma and put on a ventilator. Later, he was airlifted to the Charite hospital in Germany.On Wednesday, the German government said that its military toxicologists had found evidence of a Novichok-class nerve agent in his system. Berlin called on Moscow to explain the incident and promised to inform the Russian ambassador of the opposition figure's test results.German government spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said thatHowever, he did not elaborate on what steps could be taken.