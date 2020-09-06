the use of emotions instead of numbers and logic (for example videos showing allegedly overflowing hospitals and morgues, which can easily be staged or occur due to a natural situation unrelated to Covid-19)

the refusal to even mention the most obvious counter-arguments (for example, the media will never compare the number of deaths caused by flu in recent years with Covid-19 deaths)

and the complete censorship of all opinions that disagree with the mainstream media narrative, even those that come from recognised experts.

This is nothing more and nothing less than classic psychological warfare.

Is such a campaign at all possible?

"In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons...who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind."

"Any dictator would admire the uniformity and obedience of the US media."

"enjoying the preference of the advertising public...advertisers thus acquired a de facto licensing authority since, without their support, newspapers ceased to be economically viable."

The Plutocratic Influence Network

"Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people."

"Our business is to influence policy with scholarly, independent research, based on objective criteria, and to be policy-relevant, we need to engage policy makers,"

"the largest dozen or so of these privately funded 'research institutions' have an immense impact on public discourse. The Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute and the Cato Institute exist solely to produce research and commentary that will influence public opinion. They have fancy halls in which to hold press conferences and roundtables and their hired help - people like Heritage's Cohen and Carnegie's McFaul - wait virtually around the clock for journalists to call."

The domination by the men in whose hands the final control of a large part of American industry rests is not limited to their employees, but is being rapidly extended to control the education and "social service" of the nation. This control is being extended largely through the creation of enormous privately managed funds for indefinite purposes, hereinafter designated as "foundations," by the endowment of colleges and universities, by the creation of funds for the pensioning of teachers, by contributing to private charities as well as through controlling or influencing the public press.

Many of these scholars...serve as "experts" and advisers to numerous governmental agencies. Social scientists may be said to have come to constitute a fourth major branch of government. They are the consultants of the government, the planners, and the designers of governmental theory and practice.



They are free from the checks and balances to which the other three branches of government (legislative, executive, and judicial) are subject. They have attained their influence and their position in government through foundation support.

Underneath and behind all these undertakings there remains the task to instruct and to enlighten public opinion so that it may not only guide but compel the action of governments and public officers in the direction of constructive progress."

What crisis?

The real, debt-adjusted, GDP growth of Western countries has been in negative territory for years. Only by massively loading up debt have they been able to hide the true picture and delay the onset of an inevitable collapse of their respective economies. The study shows that the real GDP of those countries hides hefty losses after netting the debt figures, which gives the Real-GDP-net-of-debt."

Why would they do it?

"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary."

Conclusion

Gregory Sinaisky has Ph.D. in Computer Science and lives in Zurich. He writes among other subjects about disinformation in media, military affairs, social and scientific topics.