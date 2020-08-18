O:H header
The response to the Covid 'pandemic' is quite perplexing to many of us living through it. Anyone paying a reasonable amount of attention knows that the measures put in place on the population are clearly not done in order to mitigate or eliminate the threat of a dangerous virus. The virus isn't dangerous for the vast majority and the measures put in place wouldn't be effective even if it was. So what's really going on here?

On this episode of Objective:Health, we take a look at two perspectives: One put forward by journalist John Waters, where he outlines the similarity between the Covid reaction and how a hypnotist entrances his subjects; and one put forward by Amazing Polly that compares the current measures to a 1975 document from Amnesty International giving a definition and outline of the points used to define torture. Hypnosis or torture (or both), the nefarious agenda behind the plandemic is undeniable.

Join us for another Objective:Health speculation on what is really behind the Covid-1984 Psy Op.


And check us out on Brighteon!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

♥And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here.

Running Time: 00:55:30

Download: MP3 — 50.8 MB