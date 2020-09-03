Society's Child
A picture is worth a 1,000 words...
Eric Peter
Eric Peters Auto
Tue, 01 Sep 2020 19:05 UTC
Eric Peters Auto
Tue, 01 Sep 2020 19:05 UTC
By not Diapering.
As at the RNC last week. As by not insisting that those attending Diaper - though some, to their great discredit, did anyhow. That's you, Rand Paul. Very disappointing given your father's example. Which you ought to have followed.
And which Donald did.
No Diaper. It sends a signal that all who oppose this Sickness Kabuki ought to have received. As opposed to the evil tidings foreboded by Diapered Joe. Who is signaling a personal commitment to impose what he has promised - by promising it. By doing it. A National Diaper Mandate.
No way out - or Hut! Hut! Hut!
If Joe wins, we lose. We're Diapered. And Needled - which is what Diapering is meant to lay the psychological ground for.
It is that simple.
The Orange Man must be victorious if there is to be any hope of defeating this disease. He may not be principled; he may be outre and louche (two wonderful words) . . . but at least we can see his louche and outre face.
At least there is a chance we won't be forced to become NPC players, Diapered and Needled.
Joe will turn us all into NPC players, inducting us all into the Cult of Sickness.
So Orange Man has my vote.
So long as as I can see his face, at any rate.
See Also:
Reader Comments
GregH335 2020-09-03T19:31:23Z
I have the right to decide for myself if I want to wear a stinking mask... The GOVERNMENT doesn't have that right to force me to wear one.
DeliciousTears · 2020-09-03T19:51:57Z
GregH335 It's been made clear that with the imaginary Lirus running rampant that you have no rights.
The choice you need to make is how to respond. You will be forced to comply ultimately at the barrel of a gun. It's quite simple.
The choice you need to make is how to respond. You will be forced to comply ultimately at the barrel of a gun. It's quite simple.
Latest News
- Best of the Web: The Vatican's Hell Hall: The Weird Mysteries of the Paul VI Audience Hall
- Flashback: Antifa's American insurgency: The far-left has perfected the art of rioting
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Ken Pedersen: Quarks, DNA, Consciousness - It's All Information, Always Has Been
- Afghanistan releases nearly 200 Taliban in latest push for peace
- Trump seemed to suggest North Carolina residents should vote by absentee ballot and in person — WH's response
- WSJ: US government debt to exceed size of economy for first time since WWII
- Florida Governor says 'No more lockdowns' at press conference with Trump's new coronavirus adviser
- Appeals court rules NSA's bulk phone data collection illegal
- French justice minister supports call to US: freedom for Assange
- Portland Mayer Wheeler moving to avoid rioters targeting his home - St. Louis mayor too!
- A picture is worth a 1,000 words...
- Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations, sanctions talk
- Do you really need all of those medications? - Multiple medications can lead to misdiagnoses, adverse effects and trips to the emergency room
- Australia should be ashamed & appalled by this video of police handcuffing a pregnant woman for posting an anti-lockdown message
- Dead whale washes up on beach in South Shields, UK
- Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it 'slap in the face'
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- If Navalny was poisoned, unlikely it was by Putin: Italian professor dismisses 'state-sponsored assassination theory UPDATES
- Trump orders review to defund NYC, Portland,and other 'anarchist' cities
- On your own: Oregon sheriffs reject Gov. Kate Brown's request to staff Portland protests
- Trump seemed to suggest North Carolina residents should vote by absentee ballot and in person — WH's response
- WSJ: US government debt to exceed size of economy for first time since WWII
- Florida Governor says 'No more lockdowns' at press conference with Trump's new coronavirus adviser
- Appeals court rules NSA's bulk phone data collection illegal
- French justice minister supports call to US: freedom for Assange
- Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations, sanctions talk
- Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it 'slap in the face'
- If Navalny was poisoned, unlikely it was by Putin: Italian professor dismisses 'state-sponsored assassination theory UPDATES
- Trump orders review to defund NYC, Portland,and other 'anarchist' cities
- 'A perpetual motion machine of killing': Alleged cover-up of civilians murdered by UK special forces in Iraq and Afghanistan
- Gov. Cuomo says: Trump 'better have an army' to protect him if he comes to NYC
- Stop kissing, wear a mask while having sex to prevent coronavirus, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada says
- Triumph of the Oligarchs
- Bolsonaro's son proposes banning communist hammer and sickle, equating it with Nazi swastika
- Lazy propaganda: ABC reporter claims saying Biden has mental problems is Russian propaganda
- Is the UN preparing for the "second Covid lockdown"? Oppressive measures worldwide, obedience and acceptance...
- President Trump receives a hero's welcome in Kenosha
- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny may have had poison sprinkled in underwear
- Best of the Web: The War on Journalism: The Case of Julian Assange
- Democrats versus the vote
- Best of the Web: The Vatican's Hell Hall: The Weird Mysteries of the Paul VI Audience Hall
- Flashback: Antifa's American insurgency: The far-left has perfected the art of rioting
- Afghanistan releases nearly 200 Taliban in latest push for peace
- Portland Mayer Wheeler moving to avoid rioters targeting his home - St. Louis mayor too!
- A picture is worth a 1,000 words...
- Australia should be ashamed & appalled by this video of police handcuffing a pregnant woman for posting an anti-lockdown message
- On your own: Oregon sheriffs reject Gov. Kate Brown's request to staff Portland protests
- Tucker Carlson: Kenosha shooter's attorney shows incident as clearly self-defense
- 90 arrests as violence breaks out during UK Extinction Rebellion protests
- Fort Hood commander removed from post amid investigations into missing, dead soldiers
- Losers Predictive Models? Democratic party funded Data firm predicts Trump lead on election night will turn into Biden victory as mail votes counted
- 409 migrants reach England's shores in a single day, breaking record set just last month
- DC Mayor embraces report that called for removal or contextualization of the Washington Monument
- Best of the Web: "Sentenced to isolation prisons!" - College students across America are being subjected to a horrid psychological experiment, because Covid
- COVID 19 - Scamdemic - Part 1
- Downing Street plans new digital ID cards for British citizens as Dominic Cummings bids to transform government's use of data despite privacy fears
- Marxist leader admits BLM riots are 'rehearsals for USA revolution'
- Flashback: Former senior Disney executive sentenced to 7 years in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
- UK's new fascist party lays out its grim vision of Britain: Death penalty, no elections & zero immigration
- How Black Lives Matter ideology is moving into the schools
- Best of the Web: A warning from history: The Carrington event was not unique
- Parasitic worm infections common in Medieval Europe, grave study finds
- Hadrian's Wall dig reveals oldest Christian graffiti on chalice
- Complete 2,700 year old colosseum-like structure unearthed in Turkey may be sole surviving example
- 5,700-year-old Neolithic house, Bronze Age burials, Iron Age smelting site uncovered during excavation in north Cork, Ireland
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- 3,800-year-old wall reliefs symbolizing famine caused by climate change unearthed in Peru
- CIA vs the Kennedys
- 'The mystery is over': Researchers say they know what happened to 'Lost Colony'
- New x-ray imaging reveals what's inside Egyptian animal mummies
- Mystery of Saudi Arabia's stone monuments deepens
- 15,000 year old engraved stones found on Jersey are oldest evidence of art in British Isles
- 5,000 year old water pipeline system discovered in Iran
- Norwegian man stumbles upon 'unique' early Viking sword: 'Thought it was scrap metal'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Civilization timelines are off
- How MI6 and CIA recruited army generals and bribed politicians in preparation for 1953 Coup in Iran
- Israel's secret plan to ship 60,000 Palestinians to Latin American dictatorship revealed in declassified documents
- 4,500-year-old 'woodhenge' discovered in Portugal
- World's oldest camp bedding found in South African cave - thought to be 200,000 years old
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Ken Pedersen: Quarks, DNA, Consciousness - It's All Information, Always Has Been
- Amoebas able to solve mini version of Britain's Royal Hedge Maze
- NOAA confirms a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum
- New electronic skin can react to pain like human skin
- FBI worried that 'Ring' doorbells are spying on police
- A strange form of life could flourish deep inside of stars, physicists say
- How 'swapping bodies' with a friend changes our sense of self
- Stonehenge 'enhanced sounds for people inside the monument'
- 'Alarmin' proteins in breast milk are as good as gold
- NASA warns of 25m diameter asteroid close flyby this week, two BIGGER space rocks to follow soon after
- Is mathematics real? Viral TikTok video raises a legitimate question with exciting answers
- Elon Musk unveils version 2 of the Neuralink brain-machine interface surgery bot
- Professor Valentina Zharkova: "We entered the 'modern' Grand Solar Minimum on June 8, 2020"
- How cells can find their way through the human body - and solve mazes with scary accuracy
- Physicists consider a new quantum paradox that casts doubt on a pillar of reality
- The strange similarity of neuron and galaxy networks
- Fossil pollen record suggests vulnerability to mass extinction ahead
- Three pairs of merging supermassive black holes discovered
- US sleep scientists want to cancel daylight saving time
- Prime privacy intrusion: Amazon rolls out body-scanning fitness tracker that detects emotions in voice
- Dead whale washes up on beach in South Shields, UK
- Typhoon Maysak pummels South Korea with flooding, damaging winds
- 10-year-old boy survives cougar attack near Lillooet, British Columbia
- Guatemala volcano spews 4,700m ash cloud in major explosion
- Livestock carrier with 43 crew feared lost in Typhoon Maysak off Japan
- Heavy flooding in Bangkok, Thailand
- 13 more killed as heavy rains lash Pakistan, death toll rises to 176
- Summer snowfall in the Alps and Pyrenees - 16 inches in Switzerland (UPDATE)
- Lightning strikes kill 4 in West Bengal, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Are we entering Earth's megaflood stage?
- Floods displace 120,000, kill 10 in Chad during August
- Lightning killed nearly 3,000 in India in 2019
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern coast of Chile - 3rd strong quake in 24 hours
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Food supply spontaneously combusting! Controlled demolition of supply chain
- 24 dead and 11,000 rescued after more severe floods in Madhya Pradesh, India - 15.7 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Floods leave 17 dead and 1.4 million affected in Odisha, India - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Unusual sighting of dolphin in river 13 miles from the sea in Cambridgeshire, UK
- Summer snowfall in Montana
- August snowfall on peaks near Aspen, Colorado
- Cold front brings August snow to Wyoming, freeze warning issued
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Meteor fireball recorded over Toledo, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Do you really need all of those medications? - Multiple medications can lead to misdiagnoses, adverse effects and trips to the emergency room
- Vaccine-derived polio spreads in Africa after defeat of wild virus
- Current health guidance is utterly WRONG: Full-fat milk & red meat are good for you. It's the vegetable oils that can kill you
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: Banning WiFi in Schools? | Flour and Rice Rot Teeth | Prescription Video Games
- The Fauci Files
- Prostate cancer blood test - Is it a good idea?
- Pharmacists & Pharmacy Interns given green light to vaccinate children
- Study of heart attack victims showed most had normal LDLs
- COVID19 - What have we learned?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Deconstructing the Covid Narrative with Investigative Journalist Rosemary Frei
- 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
- Some bacteria sacrifice themselves to protect their brethren from antibiotics
- Big Pharma's covid-19 profiteers
- Lies exposed: Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) organized attack against Mercola
- Lasting immunity seen after mild COVID-19 infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Mass Hypnotic Entrancement and Torture in the Covid Lockdown
- You shouldn't believe anything the government says about vaccines and viruses
- Common mutation of coronavirus more infectious but less harmful
- Should you take fever lowering drugs when you're sick?
- Milk from cows fed on grass is greener than soya substitutes, say scientists
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
- Cat lobby endorses Trump in hopes Americans will go back to work and leave them alone
- Approaching asteroid surges to the top of the polls
- Kamala Harris, 'pranked' by Russian comedians posing as Greta Thunberg, 'accepts' hoax kompromat on Trump
- Biden exceeds all expectations by speaking coherently for over 20 minutes!
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
Street art, Galway, Ireland
Quote of the Day
See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.
- George W. Bush
Recent Comments
Stay here and clean up your mess, chicken shit. Gotta love that beard. I guess he must have taken a Peter Paul and Mary album along to the barbers...
Re: the headline. NOTHING is because of Covid.
"Most people have been sufficiently frightened to meekly accept their enslavement". Too true. But I also think we have to look at what we have...
So much for brownnosing the blm. Good, that is very very good. Still think they are peaceful protesters you dumb***k morons ?
America is brave and beautiful. She is not invincible . She ain't been brave since she acquiesced to the war on drugs Americans. R.C.