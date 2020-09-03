© News Alt Coins

A picture says 1,000 words. Look at the picture headlining this story. Diapered Joe. As opposed to largely Undiapered Donald. Whatever else can be said about the Orange Man, he has been signaling the virtue of not Diapering.By not Diapering.As at the RNC last week. As by not insisting that those attending Diaper - though some, to their great discredit, did anyhow. That's you, Rand Paul. Very disappointing given your father's example. Which you ought to have followed.And which Donald did.No Diaper. It sends a signal that all who oppose this Sickness Kabuki ought to have received. As opposed to the evil tidings foreboded by Diapered Joe. Who is signaling a personal commitment to impose what he has promised - by promising it. By doing it. A National Diaper Mandate.No way out - or Hut! Hut! Hut!It is that simple.The Orange Man must be victorious if there is to be any hope of defeating this disease. He may not be principled; he may be outre and louche (two wonderful words) . . .At least there is a chance we won't be forced to become NPC players, Diapered and Needled.Joe will turn us all into NPC players, inducting us all into the Cult of Sickness.So Orange Man has my vote.So long as as I can see his face, at any rate.