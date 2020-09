© OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

© DCFACES Executive Summary / Screenshot



Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday she looks forward to advancing the recommendations made in a report that urged her to remove, relocate or contextualize the Washington Monument because of its "disqualifying" history.The working group recommended that Bowser, a Democrat, use her position on the National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission to support the removal or contextualization of the Christopher Columbus Fountain, the Benjamin Franklin Statue, the Andrew Jackson Statue and the Jefferson Memorial.DCFACES identified a total of 153 assets, ranging from public schools, recreation centers, bridges, neighborhoods and monuments, named after"Across the country, communities are reflecting upon the systemic racism which has been engrained in our culture through policies and expressions impacting African Americans and other groups subject to discrimination," DCFACES Co-Chair and Senior Advisor Beverly Perry said in a statement Tuesday. "This week we delivered recommendations to assure our assets in contemporary DC reflect concurrent DC values."DCFACES Co-Chair and DC Public Library Executive Director Richard Reyes-Gavilan said that the "vast majority of the people we heard from agreed that the District should take action on public namesakes that are inconsistent with our DC Values.""And one thing was clear: DC residents consider being the namesake of a public asset a high honor that should be reserved for esteemed persons with legacies that make DC proud," Reyes-Gavilan added.