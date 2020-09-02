© AFP



The Israeli army has bombed Gaza almost daily since August 6

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says it has agreed to a Qatar-brokered ceasefire, which will put an end to nearly a month of Israeli aerial and ground attacks against the blockaded Gaza Strip.In a statement released on Monday, the office of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, announced the ceasefire, under whichand the resistance group would halt launching of incendiary balloons.After talks with Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi, "an understanding was reached to rein in the latest escalation and end [Israeli] aggression against our people," it said.The understanding, it added, would ease the way for implementation of projects "that will serve the people of Gaza, and alleviate the suffering amid the coronavirus wave."Shortly after Hamas' statement, Israel's liaison agency to the Palestinian territories saidsaid the so-called Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territory (COGAT), adding that if Hamas failed to deliver, Israel would "act accordingly."in what it says is a response to the airborne incendiary devices and rockets launched from the blockaded coastal sliver into the occupied lands.The fire balloons are widely seen as an attempt by Hamas to improve the terms of an informal truce, under whichA Hamas source said there had been "a total halt" to balloon and other attacks against Israel in agreement with other Gaza-based resistance factions."Fuel supplies will return and the power station will be restarted from Tuesday," he noted.He praised the Hamas leadership for possessing "a high level of responsibility... taking into account the difficult circumstances and conditions that the residents of the Strip live in, especially in light of the spread of coronavirus in the Gaza Strip."In exchange for the ceasefire, Emadi promised "the implementation of a number of projects that serve the people of the Gaza Strip and contribute to alleviating the effect of the years-long blockade."UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov emphasized that the truce allowed the world body to begin assisting Gaza deal with the coronavirus outbreak."I welcome the agreement to de-escalate tensions in and around Gaza. Ending the launching of incendiary devices and projectiles, restoring electricity will allow UN to focus on dealing with the COVID-19 crisis," he said.The blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the Gaza Strip.