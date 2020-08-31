kenosha riots dumpster fire
Kenosha Wisconsin Footage The Media Doesn't Want You To See (Compilation)

In these controversial situations, context is everything. However, our media seemingly goes out of their way to not provide these precious contexts and give the masses just enough info to enrage them but not enough to truly inform them.

Here is a compilation of videos from Kenosha Wisconsin so that you have as much context as possible to develops your own opinion.