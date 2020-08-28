Kenosha, Wisconsin police announced that they arrested nine people for disorderly conduct traveling in out-of-state vehicles Wednesday evening amid leftist race riots in Kenosha following the shooting of accused sexual assaulter Jacob Blake.
"During the early evening hours of August 26, 2020 Kenosha Police Department received a citizen tip alerting us to several suspicious vehicles with out of state plates meeting in a remote lot near State Highway 50 and Green Bay Road...The vechicles were a black school bus, bread truck and tan minivan. Kenosha Police confirmed the out of state license plates...Police observed the occupants of the black bus and bread truck exit and attempt to fill multiple fuel cans...The vehicles contained various items that included helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks, and suspected controlled substances. The 9 individuals were arrested for disorderly conduct and are pending charging decisions by the Kenosha County District Attorney."
NATIONAL FILE reported: One of the men police say was fatally shot by a 17-year-old boy brandishing a rifle during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots was recently revealed as a convicted pedophile.
Joseph Rosenbaum, also known as "Jojo," 36, was allegedly shot in the head by Kyle Rittenhouse in a shooting that was caught on camera from multiple after an argument emerged when the teenager traveled about 10 miles to Kenosha to protect local businesses from looting and to provide medical aid to those who needed it.
Rosenbaum, a father of a two-year-old girl, according to USA News Posts, was one of three gunshot victims — two of which were fatal — in the incident.
Internet sleuths later revealed that Rosenbaum was a convicted pedophile after a conviction for sexual conduct with a minor from December 2002 came to light as the pasts of those involved were dredged up following the ensuing chaos to find control over the narrative.
