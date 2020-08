A team of investigative journalists, videographers and writers from the New York Times has tracked the movements of the shooter Kyle Rittenhouse during Tuesday night's riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old native of Illinois, has been taken into custody for the shooting of three individuals during the riot. Two of the victims have been pronounced dead.Rittenhouse appeared on multiple videos and photos taken throughout the night.Rittenhouse was then interviewed by Richie McGinniss, a video editor at Daily Caller. While standing in front of a burnt down, boarded up business, Rittenhouse told Richie that his job was "to protect this business" and "help people if there's someone hurt."After the shooting, Rittenhouse walks towards the police vehicles where he makes a hand symbol (the symbol was perhaps told to him during his earlier phone call after the first shooting) and is let through their blockade as they go and tend to the injured.Many in the establishment media have suggested the incidents may have been race-related but the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks extremist activity, told CBS News that they found "no indication from Rittenhouse's social media footprint that he is connected to any extremist movements."