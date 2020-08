Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will deliver a speech Thursday to counter President Trump's remarks at the Republican National Convention formally accepting the GOP presidential nomination.Harris, the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee, will speak in Washington, D.C.,and theformer Vice President Joe Biden's campaign said in a press release.and Harris's remarks will serve as the Democratic Party's main counter to his appearance.Biden and Harris both railed against Trump's leadership at last week's Democratic National Convention, a message they're anticipated to continue heading into the fall. "Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said last week.The Biden campaign is ramping up Harris's activities following what was a largely well-received address last week, scheduling her for three virtual fundraisers, online discussions and publishing an op-ed discussing women's right to vote.