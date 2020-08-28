Photo from 23 Aug 2020: Kurush, Dagestan, Russia

There is a direct relationship between high food prices and cargo theft. With the UK having its lowest crop yields in 40 years, summer snowdrifts in Russia, the global food landscape looks well under the rosy forecasts in the beginning of 2020. Are you ready for trucks to stop arriving at your supermarkets?


