Photo from 23 Aug 2020: Kurush, Dagestan, Russia
Summer suddenly ends in the Dagestani village of Kurush. It started snowing and the air temperature dropped to +3 degrees.

Within a few hours, large snowdrifts appeared in the village. And local residents, filming what is happening on photos and videos, complained on social networks that the summer this year ended too early for them.

Thanks to Alexey Parkhomenko for this link.

"Early snow in the Eastern portion of the North Caucasus Range," says Alexey. "The village is at the height of about 2500m above the sea level."