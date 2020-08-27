© 12 ABC/WISN

Two people were being questioned by investigators after a man participating in a cross-country protest from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., was injured in a shooting in Pennsylvania, state police said Tuesday morning.The video shows what appears to be two people standing in a driveway on a street which was not easily identifiable in the video. One of the people appears to have a long gun.In a news release,which has just under 50,000 residents, according to the most recent Census Bureau data."This dude is shooting at us," Nitty can be heard saying before a vehicle pulls slightly forward blocking the camera's view of the person with the gun. At least two shots can then be heard.The person who was hit appeared to be conscious and was heard speaking to Nitty as the people in the vehicle searched for a hospital.In the release, police said two people were being questioned at the state police Bedford barracks. The release also saidbut did not provide specifics of what may have led to a dispute.In one of the videos, Nitty can be heard telling others to get in their vehicles, before another person is heard saying loudly, "We're leaving, you don't have to be violent." No one is seen directly confronting the person holding the gun, just before the gunshots are heard.Activist Tory Lowe is with the group of about 30.State Police investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire and they recovered a shotgun and a handgun at the scene.Lowe disputed that.This was one sided all the way. C-Note went and told him, it's on video, this is peaceful, and he unloaded," he said.After the shooting, members of the group are seen arriving at a hospital, but only Nitty and the injured man are allowed to speak with medical staff beyond the desk. According to a person who is later seen on the video, the hospital staff told the rest of the group it was not allowed to stay in the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.The person identified the facility asSo far, no arrests have been made. Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the shooting.