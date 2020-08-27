© Getty Images/KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY



The majority of Russians are opposed to implanting microchips into the human body - a popular idea in sci-fi movies, yet rare in reality - a recent survey has discovered.of those surveyed by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center VCIOM (a state-linked outfit) said theyOther hyper-anxious citizens stressed that their fears were based on the presumption thatOnly 11 percent of respondents said that they either were not as concerned or had other things to worry about. Nevertheless, they didn't expect technology that could render people cyborgs to appear any time soon - at least not during their lifetime. Twenty-three percent had never heard about such technology before the sociologists enlightened them.Some people, alsomaking it easier to replace paper IDs and bank cards or help in the search for missing persons.which they assumed meant biometric passports and other tools of personal digital authorization.British man Kevin Warwick became theinto his body. He used a microdevice in his arm as a remote control tool.In 2006, American company CityWatcherto use them as access keys to the company's data banks.In 2015, a Swedish firm named Epicenter followed this example, its employees utilised the tech in opening doors, operating printers and buying from vending machines.Currently, despite those controversial experiments, the technology is mostly used to locate pets and livestock, not people.