Summer is ending and it is not surprising that the lowest temperature in Russia today is in the coldest Republic of Russia - Yakutia. In the village of Eyik, Oleneksky district of Yakutia, the temperature dropped to -8°C, the lowest temperature in Russia. The temperature dropped below freezing in the southern half of the Republic as well. Negative values ​​were also noted in Yakutsk.

The fall season arrived in the Republic earlier this year.

As of the second half of August, the average daily temperature was 2 to 4 degrees below the norm. And although during the day the air has time to warm up to 17 to 19°C, at night the thermometers reached zero, and on Sunday night they crossed over most of Yakutia's territory.

Summer will not return to Yakutia this year, and by the end of August the air temperature in the Republic, as well as in the Magadan region, should be below normal.

