"these silos were originally built in the year 1969 with a loan from the Kuwait Fund for Development, and that is why we decided to announce their rebuilding to continue providing strategic stocks of wheat for the Lebanese people.



"I believe that to rebuild what was destroyed in this disaster, whether the port or the affected areas, there will be an international conference through the United Nations, as announced, to assess the extent of damage and how countries can contribute by providing what they can to repair the damage, whether in the port or elsewhere."



"Kuwait, on its own initiative, established an air bridge, and also participated in the conference called for by French President Emmanuel Macron.



"Kuwait has committed $41 million to help Lebanon, including $30 million in prior commitments and $11 million in relief, medical and food aid. Kuwait has never been late in supporting every international effort to extend a helping hand to brotherly Lebanon."



"So far, 18 Kuwait planes have transported approximately 800 tons of aid, and God willing, the aid will continue as much as possible. We wish the injured a speedy recovery and we say to you: Kuwait is always by your side."

Kuwait will rebuild the national wheat silos in the port of Beirut, in a gesture of solidarity and brotherhood with Lebanon and its people, according to Lebanon's state news agency NNA. This was announced on Saturday by Abdel-Aal Al-Qenaei, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Lebanon, the agency reported.Qenaei said in an interview with Radio Lebanon. The envoy pointed out thatThe Ambassador said as part of the air bridge, the first plane arrived carrying medical, relief, hospital and food aid from Kuwait.