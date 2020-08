© Aalto University/Mikko Raskinen



More information: AC Josephson effect between two superfluid time crystals, Nature Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-020-0780-y , www.nature.com/articles/s41563-020-0780-y Journal information: Nature Materials

For the first time ever, scientists have witnessed the interaction of a new phase of matter known as "time crystals".The discovery, published in Nature Materials, may lead to applications in quantum information processing becausDr. Samuli Autti, lead author from Lancaster University, said: "Controlling the interaction of two time crystals is a major achievement."Controlled interactions are the number one item on the wish list of anyone looking to harness a time crystal for practical applications , such as quantum information processing."First theorized in 2012 by Nobel Laureate Frank Wilczek andAn international team of researchers from Lancaster, Yale, Royal Holloway London, and Aalto University in Helsinki observed time crystals by using Helium-3 which is a rare isotope of helium with one missing neutron. The experiment was carried out in Aalto University.They cooled superfluid helium-3 to within one ten thousandth of a degree from absolute zero (0.0001K or -273.15°C). The researchers then created two time crystals inside the superfluid, and allowed them to touch.The scientists observed the two time crystals interacting andTime crystals have great potential for practical applications. They could be used to improve current atomic clock technology — complex timepieces that keep the most accurate time that we can possibly achieve. They could also improve technology such as gyroscopes, and systems that rely on atomic clocks, such as GPS.