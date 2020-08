© SANA



Earlier in August,Prominent members of Arab tribes in the northeastern Syrian city of Aleppo have vowed to combat what they described as "American occupiers" and the US-backed militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). In a statement on Thursday,also blaming the SDF and other militant groups for stealing Syria's resources.The tribes specifically pledged to extend moral and material assistance to the popular resistance forces to help them liberate Syrian territory from US-backed militants. The elders also welcomed a number of recent victories gained by Syrian government forces in Aleppo, Idlb, and other northeastern cities "under the courageous leadership" of President Bashar Assad.The statement comes after elders of the Arab Al-Uqaydat tribe met in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor earlier this month, agreeing that the US-led coalition is responsible for murdering tribal sheikhs in the area, and giving SDF forces one month to leave the area.The most recent high-profile crime attributed to SDF fighters is thewhich sparked a wave of protests by local tribes against both the SDF and the pro-American coalition.the tribal elders emphasised.The SDF and other Kurdish groups currently control most of Syria's oil-rich east with the support of US troops, who have been tasked with "keeping" the local crude fields since October 2019 from alleged attempts by Daesh militants to seize them.The Syrian government has repeatedly slammed the presence of a US military contingent in the country as illegal, pointing out the fact that American troops didn't receive a mandate either from Damascus or the UN.