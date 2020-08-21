© Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team

Pine Gulch fire is now second largest in Colorado history. The fire is now at 125,108 acres. #OneLessSpark — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) August 19, 2020

The Pine Gulch Fire continues to burn on the western slope, north of Grand Junction, and is steadily approaching state history. A Wednesday update on acres burned now puts it second only behind the Hayman Fire on the list of largest in Colorado history.New pre-evacuation orders were given Tuesday night to residents near County Road 205, Kimball Mountain Road and CR 256 in between Kimball Mountain road and Browns Point.It was sparked by lightning on July 31st and could burn for weeks. Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced last week that Colorado is currently the top priority in the nation for firefighting.