Currently, the fire has burned 125,108 acres, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center. For reference, the Hayman Fire burned 137,760 acres in 2002. The Spring Creek Fire, which was second on the list, burned 108,045 acres in southern Colorado in 2018.
Pine Gulch fire is now second largest in Colorado history. The fire is now at 125,108 acres. #OneLessSpark— RMACC (@RMACCinfo) August 19, 2020
New pre-evacuation orders were given Tuesday night to residents near County Road 205, Kimball Mountain Road and CR 256 in between Kimball Mountain road and Browns Point.
Firefighters have only 7% of the fire contained. It was sparked by lightning on July 31st and could burn for weeks. Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced last week that Colorado is currently the top priority in the nation for firefighting.