A Department of the Interior employee named Becca called into The Shepard Ambellas Show on Monday where she said that the Department of Defense sent out a bulletin which states that the department is preparing for and is expecting to sustain damage to infrastructure due to coming climate change scenarios.
The department insider revealed that DoD internal has designated climate change as a threat to its operations and infrastructure and warned that something may be fast approaching.
"This I thought was really interesting - it came from DoD internal - it says that the DoD has designated climate change as a threat to operations and installations - so its buildings - and it's partly due to quote-unquote 'its damaging effects on infrastructure' but here's the thing 'which could delay critical supplies or IT services," she explained. "... we are not just talking power lines and such but buildings which I thought was strange."
The whistleblower said that the DoD
"saying that they are assessing risks related to climate change and extreme weather in regards to making sure that specific companies, those providing components to weapons systems, are supplied.
"It just seems really weird... infrastructure... extreme weather which could delay components for weapons systems or supplies? So I was like, weapons systems?
"If you think about the SSP [Secret Space Program] I know we have like weapons systems to kind of ward off these asteroids that are coming in at a massive rate."
