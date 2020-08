© Reuters/Mike Segar



"if the school believes masks work... why are we not allowed to leave [campus]? I feel like I am being treated like a five-year-old that cannot be trusted to follow rules."

that warns the school if they leave campus. The 'Covid bubble' plan lets teachers come and go as they please, however.The draconian rules, whichare part of Albion's plans toprotecting its entire student body, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Monday.While Albion claimed students are being restricted to campus in order "to reduce the risk of transmission between the campus or community populations," the school'sAttempting to explain the disparity, the school pointed out it lacks the ability to house all faculty and staff on campus and insisted they would take "extra precautions to limit their exposure on and off campus" and undergo frequent testing. That's cold comfort to students who might gladly give up their on-campus berth for a little freedom of movement.according to Albion's policy. However, the school insisted state and county officials weren't collecting information from the app... yet.Students are limited to a"Approved" reasons for leaving include medical appointments, religious obligations, and "significant family obligations" (though it's not clear what rises to the level of 'significant').Unlike many US colleges, Albion is not allowing remote learning for the fall semester, andThe school has hastened to assure parents their children will not be expelled.Calledthe app's website boasts that it is "ensuring a safe, compliant workforce through Covid-19 testing, prevention and mitigation," and itsbased on a positive Covid-19 test result." Parent companyseems to be playing on schools' fears of the 'college bubble' bursting, claiming thatHowever, students aren't exactly thrilled about being confined to school grounds for months at a time, or having their comings and goings subject to administrative scrutiny. Albion senior Andrew Arszulowicz told the Beacon:Their parents aren't pleased, either. One father told the Beacon he had "a ton of concern" with his daughter being made to "sign a form consenting to specimen collection and lab testing," pointing out that"Why is the state of Michigan's contact tracing not enough?"Albion is hardly the first school to embracein the name of student safety. Thewere reportedly working on a mobile app that tracks location and Covid-19 symptoms in real time back in May, with the aim ofIt's not clear if that project was ever completed, though, and many schools have instead opted for low-tech surveillance methods.Some colleges are requiring students living on campus toHarassment hotlines have been repurposed as coronavirus tip lines, where students can report those who refuse to wear masks, social distance, or otherwise adopt the "new normal."told its students to personally request that the noncompliant "mask up" and social distance, then report them if they failed to obey, whileurged students to "hold your friends and peers accountable" for daring to party during the pandemic, warning them they could be expelled if they hosted parties with more than 15 people.trained to model "healthy behavior" and "hold accountable" those students, faculty and staff who refuse to follow it. Like many of these schools,