Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said that the United States won't approve of Israel annexing parts of the West Bank "for some time."

After President Trump announced last week a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates focused on normalizing relations between the two Middle East nations, Trump's son-in-law stressed that Israel won't follow through on annexation without U.S. approval.

"Israel has agreed with us that they will not move forward without our consent. We do not plan to give our consent for some time," Kushner told reporters on Monday.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that Israel's decision to suspend a plan to annex land in the West Bank, which upset the Palestinians and some world powers, was key to the peace agreement. He stressed that peace and sovereignty couldn't have been done at the same time.

According to Haaretz, Israeli and UAE officials began hammering out the details of the new agreement to establish full diplomatic relations on Sunday. The meeting comes in advance of talks set to take place in Abu Dhabi.