cedar park police shot hostage texas
Three police officers were shot in an Austin suburb Sunday.
Three officers were shot Sunday in a Texas suburb after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home and took multiple hostages, police wrote on Twitter.

Cedar Park Police responded to a home call on Sunday after a woman said her son "had kicked in the door and was acting very aggressive," the department said in a press conference Sunday, according to CNN. All three of the officers who had been shot have been admitted to hospitals and are in stable condition, a Tweet from assistant police chief Mike Harmon detailed.


An unidentified suspect took three hostages, two of which have since been released as of Monday morning, according to tweets from Cedar Park Police. Officers were reportedly "met with gunfire" when they initially responded and law enforcement fired back, but it is unknown if the suspect was struck, Harmon said in the press conference, according to CNN.


The standoff is still ongoing and police have contacted the barricaded suspect in order to facilitate a "peaceful resolution."

"It's our goal to bring this to a peaceful resolution, as everybody knows," Harmon said, according to CNN. "We don't want to see anybody else getting hurt."