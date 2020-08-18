© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

New finds that tons of grain were transported between the Fertile Crescent (Middle East) and Eastern China 5000+ years ago before trade routes were established is making academia question the official time line of history. Additionally the mega city of Nebelivka, Ukraine which was over a mile wide, housed 15,000 people and had roads 5200 years ago with industrial agriculture before animals were used to plow fields. These civilizations were Sun worshipers. Greenland melt season stops a month early in 2020.