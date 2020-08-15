© Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa



The Israeli military has pummeled the Gaza Strip for a fourth consecutive night.local media reported.The sound of multiple explosions rocking the Gaza Strip could be heard in footage from the scene.The Israeli military confirmed it was behind the attack, saying the strikes were a tit-for-tat response after explosive balloons were floated into Israeli territory.While the makeshift attacks, carried out using balloons or kites as weapons, rarely cause injuries or casualties, Tel Aviv says that they have damaged crops and sparked bushfires.The flare-up comes against the backdrop of a US-sponsored deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), agreed on Thursday. While the pact was hailed by both Washington and Tel Aviv as a "historic" achievement, it sparked an angry reaction in Palestine and across parts of the Muslim world.