The revelations follow commentary by Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran at the conclusion of the corruption investigation into a school principal appointment involving former deputy premier Jackie Trad.
Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath told Parliament the bill came at a "critical time" as Queensland headed to the polls in October, and would prevent media from publicising corruption complaints within the caretaker period.
The LNP has previously pushed to ban the practice of publicising referrals to the corruption watchdog.
The laws will mean media such as print, digital, radio and television will be banned from publicising any corruption complaint during the caretaker period.
"The Palaszczuk government is particularly concerned about the comments made by the CCC as part of this investigation, highlighting the difficulties it faced because allegations were in the public domain," Ms D'Ath said.
"The CCC stated in its 2020 report having allegations in the public domain is not ideal and may impede the integrity of their investigation.
"The CCC's longstanding position is that it prefers for complaints and other correspondence relating to assessments and investigations to remain confidential."
Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance Queensland regional director Michelle Rae said the journalists' union was "gravely concerned by the manoeuvre".
"It's the implied right of free speech. It's a process of what feels like battening down the hatches in a pre-election period. The change will undoubtedly restrain reporting on allegations of substance and MEAA members are simply trying to do their job," Ms Rae said in a statement.
"Journalism plays an important role in democracy - the journalist is responsible for holding the powerful to account and shining a light on the injustices. To further penalise journalists who are doing their job is an attack on the community's right to be informed.
"Queensland is one of the only states that doesn't afford protections to journalists doing their job, and now wants to attack them further for reporting on the government."
Ms D'Ath said the state government would head into caretaker mode on October 6 before the October 31 election.
She said the CCC had made it clear publication of a complaint could "compromise" an investigation, damage a person's reputation unfairly or imply a complaint was made for political gain.
LNP shadow attorney-general David Janetzki said the introduction of the bill was "another attempt" by Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk "to cover-up her government's appalling integrity record and silence whistleblowers".
Comment: Gee. Sounds just like the US.
"In the last five years we've seen a congo-line of Palaszczuk ministers reprimanded by the state's corruption watchdog including Jackie Trad and Mark Bailey who were both under corruption investigations," he said.
"Annastacia Palaszczuk has delivered five years of integrity scandals and Queenslanders deserve better than her weak leadership."
Ms D'Ath said the laws would prevent the publication of "baseless allegations and complaints that are politically motivated and designed to do nothing more than inflict reputational damage on political opponents".
The bill makes it an offence to publish an allegation about a political candidate when a government is in caretaker mode unless the CCC has been notified and at least three months have passed to allow time for an investigation.
"This means it is not intended to apply to prevent a person from seeking legal advice or discussing their views in ordinary social discourse," Ms D'Ath said.
"In order to be said to have published an allegation, it will be necessary to have released information to the public at large or a portion of it.
"In this respect, for example, a print or online newspaper article or information posted to a public social media account would be caught but a local member writing to inform an individual constituent that a matter has been referred to the CCC would not."
Comment: Politically-motivated censorship is alive and well in Queensland, Australia