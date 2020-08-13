In comparison, 193 people died that week after testing positive for Covid-19 - the lowest weekly level for 19 weeks.
Deaths from flu and pneumonia have now outnumbered coronavirus for seven weeks in a row.
Between June 19 and July 31, some 6,626 Britons were killed by flu or pneumonia, compared to 2,992 deaths involving coronavirus.
At the height of the pandemic deaths linked to coronavirus far outnumbered those from flu or pneumonia.
But the last time there were more deaths from coronavirus than flu was in the week ending June 12.
Some 1,114 people people died that week after testing positive for Covid-19, compared to 996 flu and pneumonia deaths.
Comment: And that's if the Covid death numbers are even correct - which they may not be; but even if it is, clearly it didn't warrant all the hysteria it garnered for about 12% more deaths than pneumonia!
Just over 56,800 deaths involving Covid-19 have now been registered in the UK.
ONS figures show that 51,779 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to July 31.
According to the latest data available, there have been 4,208 deaths involving Covid-19 in Scotland, and 855 in Northern Ireland.
Together, these figures mean a total of 56,842 deaths have been registered across the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.
These people died from the covid or with the covid ? Some clarity needed here.