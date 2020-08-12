Can we all just stop pretending Biden is in charge of this ticket? CNN probably won't, but for a brief moment in time last night, the liberal network managed to say the quiet part out loud about Harris taking over for Biden. In what was a rather awkward headline, Chris Cillizza's piece on the VP pick described things this way.The piece itself is what you'd expect, i.e. slobbering praise for Biden's. It essentially asserts that Harris was the best pick ever, historical, and offers Trump no lines of attack to open up. How true any of that is will be tested in the near future, as I actually think Harris is wide open for attacks compared to Susan Rice, who would have been a more limited target (i.e. Benghazi, and I don't think that's an effective political attack anymore).But we are living in a reality where defeating Trump overtakes all common sense for the left,Comfortably Smug had a little fun with this last night.The New York Post also poked fun at the idea that Biden is now officially just a stand in.Though the left will mostly not want to concede this point,. We've all seen Biden unable to tell his wife from his sister, forget where he is routinely, and spin word salads that would make Donald Trump's public speaking seem like a scholarly lecture. We aren't blind, nor are we deaf.The plan here is clear.. The question remains whether voters will appreciate being openly bamboozled like this. Perhaps some will be fine with having the real president they are voting for not be the person at the top of the ticket. Maybe others will resent the fact that Democrats can't just be honest enough with the electorate to remove Biden. We'll find out.What we will certainly get from now until the election is fawning praise. The Times, for example, ran four separate drooling headlines about Harris this morning. She is making history, she's the first black VP candidate, but also the first Indian VP candidate, and did I mention she's just great? It's so predictable.But as a final thought, Trump is not going to sit idly by while this slobber fest continues. Biden and Harris are not going to be allowed to float above the ether to victory. He's going to attack them and attack them hard. The fact that Harris is the most "president in waiting" VP candidate in history will offer a fruitful path of attack that isn't normally afforded to incumbents. This honeymoon isn't going to last long.