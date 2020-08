© Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP, Pool, File



The newly elected district attorney in Portland, Oregon, said Tuesday that under a new policy, his office will not prosecute people who have been arrested since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during protests in Oregon's largest city."Committing a crime is different from demonstrating," Lovell said in a statement. "The arrests we make often come after hours of damage to private property, disruption of public transit and traffic on public streets, thefts from small businesses, arson, burglary, attacks on members of the community, and attacks against police officers."Mayor Ted Wheeler, who is also the Police Commissioner, said in a brief statement that he understood the decision and the need to prioritize resources.Protests have dominated the news in Portland for more than 70 days since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck for nearly eight minutes. Nights of unrest that increasingly targeted a federal courthouse prompted President Donald Trump to dispatch U.S. agents to guard the building in July.The presence of the agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service was intended to tamp down on the demonstrations but instead reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement.The U.S. agents began drawing down July 31 under an agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Democratic Gov. Kate Brown.But protests have continued nightly at different locations since then, with demonstrators calling for the City Council to defund the police and reinvest the money in the Black community.In some cases, he said, a charge of riot might also be dismissed if the allegations didn't include any other crimes."Are you somebody who was in the crowd with five or more people acting in a tumultuous way, but not yourself?" he said. "The other side (is) if you're in that crowd and you are the person throwing things, you are the person causing damage - that is the riot charge that will be taken."The announcement of the new policy comes a day after Schmidt 's office declined to prosecute a Black woman who became a leader in the Black Lives Matter movement after she was the victim of a hate crime three years ago.Demetria Hester, 46, had been booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer during the protest. Her arrest drew a sharp rebuke from other activists and civil rights groups.